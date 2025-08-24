Head-To-Head Contrast: Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) & Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) and Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.4% of Mayville Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Fluor shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Mayville Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Fluor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mayville Engineering and Fluor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mayville Engineering $581.60 million 0.51 $25.97 million $0.85 17.04 Fluor $16.32 billion 0.41 $2.15 billion $24.27 1.71

Fluor has higher revenue and earnings than Mayville Engineering. Fluor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mayville Engineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mayville Engineering and Fluor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mayville Engineering 0 0 3 1 3.25 Fluor 0 4 4 0 2.50

Mayville Engineering presently has a consensus price target of $20.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 42.65%. Fluor has a consensus price target of $49.5714, suggesting a potential upside of 19.31%. Given Mayville Engineering’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mayville Engineering is more favorable than Fluor.

Risk & Volatility

Mayville Engineering has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluor has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mayville Engineering and Fluor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mayville Engineering 3.41% 8.21% 4.52% Fluor 25.35% 9.27% 4.06%

Summary

Fluor beats Mayville Engineering on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicles, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources. It also provides consulting services, including feasibility studies, process assessments, and project finance structuring; and a range of services for small modular reactor technologies, conventional and advanced nuclear reactor technologies. This segment serves the production and fuels, chemicals, LNG, power markets, chemicals and petrochemical industries. The Urban Solutions segment offers EPC and project management services to the infrastructure, advanced technologies, life sciences, and mining and metals industries. This segment also provides staffing services to the company and third-party clients with technical, professional, and craft resources on a contract or permanent placement basis. The Mission Solutions segment offers technical solutions to the U.S. and other governments. It also delivers solutions for nuclear security and operation, nuclear waste management, and laboratory management; and operation and maintenance, logistics, EPC, and life support solutions for mission-critical facilities across U.S. military service organizations. This segment offers site management, environmental remediation, and decommissioning for nuclear remediation at governmental facilities, as well as services to commercial nuclear clients. Fluor Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

