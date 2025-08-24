Freedom Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Freedom Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST opened at $51.0050 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $50.4201 and a 12-month high of $50.98.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.