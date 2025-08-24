SVB Wealth LLC Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.23.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $170.7610 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,046.10. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

