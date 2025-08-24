Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,187 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $28,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,770,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,926,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,338 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 32.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,159 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,300,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,333,000 after acquiring an additional 423,892 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,239,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,462,274,000 after acquiring an additional 857,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543,132 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $73.00 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.87.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.720 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,743.05. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock worth $407,716. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.