BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 324,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $19,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,026,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,559,000 after buying an additional 595,230 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 103,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Altria Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1%

MO opened at $67.6150 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.81. The company has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.92%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.