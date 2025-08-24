Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,353,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,400,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613,645 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 38,205,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,240,000 after purchasing an additional 951,656 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,170,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,329,000 after purchasing an additional 182,705 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,776,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $387,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,787,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,072,000 after purchasing an additional 455,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,523 shares in the company, valued at $453,185.04. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $17.5250 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

