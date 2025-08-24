Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 515 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.9%

DRI opened at $208.49 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $228.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%.The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Melius Research raised Darden Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total value of $2,937,010.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,027,479.15. This represents a 22.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $107,031.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,816.95. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,727 shares of company stock worth $10,022,232 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

