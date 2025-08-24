BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,824 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $14,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 price target (up previously from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $768.71.

In related news, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total value of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,612,499.20. The trade was a 24.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,414 shares of company stock worth $6,883,931 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PH opened at $752.3780 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $763.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $713.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $660.45.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

