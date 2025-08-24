Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 72,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Corteva by 11.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 13.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $73.3150 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

