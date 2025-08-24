Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 109 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,109,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,367,427,000 after purchasing an additional 483,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,545,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $475,714,000 after purchasing an additional 601,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,045,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,421,000 after purchasing an additional 258,369 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,954,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,504,000 after purchasing an additional 27,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,940,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,286,000 after purchasing an additional 430,511 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.84, for a total value of $1,043,445.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,808.12. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $296,121.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $179,154.90. This represents a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,284 shares of company stock worth $4,310,663. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $147.7230 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $163.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.23.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

