Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 176 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Boston Partners raised its stake in Medtronic by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,912,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,450 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,481,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Medtronic by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,059,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $903,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,849 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,649,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,329,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.15.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $92.6210 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.01. The company has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.