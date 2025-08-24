Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 426.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Insulet by 253.3% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $330.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.35. Insulet Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.31 and a 1 year high of $334.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.31 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PODD

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.