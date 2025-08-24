Compound Planning Inc. Has $946,000 Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 473,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,490,000 after purchasing an additional 35,348 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total value of $205,646.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,969.24. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $48,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,771. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.17.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $291.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.10 and a 12-month high of $296.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.59.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

