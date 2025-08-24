Allstate Corp Acquires 973 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.3% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.1% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.4% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 20,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total transaction of $118,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,838.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $171,134.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,819.05. The trade was a 34.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,708. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. CICC Research started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.16.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $350.7550 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.64. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $360.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.50%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

