Allstate Corp Raises Holdings in Humana Inc. $HUM

Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $300.0120 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.87 and a 12-month high of $382.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Humana from $348.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.29.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

