1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 116,641 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 203.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,641 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $22,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,009,000 after purchasing an additional 130,914 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 338.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tribune Investment Group LP bought a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $6,539,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $164.4880 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $164.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%.The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,291,269.60. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at $17,267,167.70. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,073 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

