Norinchukin Bank The Buys 1,518 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE PFG opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day moving average is $79.45.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

