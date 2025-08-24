Allstate Corp Raises Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.50.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total transaction of $21,948,711.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 165,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,986,992.02. The trade was a 33.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,470 shares of company stock valued at $39,026,774. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $261.9980 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.57. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.95 and a 12-month high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

