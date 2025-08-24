Comparing Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) & Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) and Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi and Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi 0 0 0 0 0.00 Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria 0 1 1 1 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi and Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi $17.96 billion N/A $1.29 billion $0.46 7.39 Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria $38.40 billion 2.91 $10.88 billion $1.90 10.09

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi and Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi 6.30% 17.19% 1.55% Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria 29.17% 17.61% 1.35%

Dividends

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria beats Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company’s consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans financing for investments, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers’ requests, such as collection and payment services, and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; and marketing and pricing activities related to treasury products. Further, it provides financial leasing services, investment and pension funds management, and portfolio management, as well as offers payment services and issues electronic money. Akbank T.A.S. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance. It provides insurance and asset management business, including corporate, commercial, SME, payment systems, retail, private and investment banking, pension and life insurance, leasing, factoring, and brokerage. The company provides its products through online and mobile channels. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

