MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $64.10 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $64,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. KGI Securities began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $171.67 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

