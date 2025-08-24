Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 587 Shares of Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

MKL opened at $1,993.5630 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,976.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,902.47. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,494.00 and a 1 year high of $2,075.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $0.72. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,820.33.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

