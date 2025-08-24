MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,020 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $50,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Melius lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.58.

Adobe Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $362.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $366.57 and a 200-day moving average of $389.64. The firm has a market cap of $153.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.04 and a 1-year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.