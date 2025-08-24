iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Shares Sold by FWG Investments LLC.

FWG Investments LLC. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of FWG Investments LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. FWG Investments LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 17.4%

Shares of EFG stock opened at $112.8120 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

