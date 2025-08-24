Thematics Asset Management Has $3.91 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Thematics Asset Management raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, Director Jose M. Gutierrez bought 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,784. This trade represents a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $249.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.45. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gartner

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.