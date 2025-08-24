Ally Financial Inc. Acquires 1,207 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Ally Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 530.1% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $77.5610 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.46. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

