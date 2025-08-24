Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1,743.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a payout ratio of 92.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

GSBD stock opened at $11.4350 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $14.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.55 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Get Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.