Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $135.00 and last traded at $134.08. 2,669,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 10,467,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.03.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Wedbush began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

The company has a market cap of $167.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.86 and a 200-day moving average of $96.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,823,574 shares of company stock worth $721,676,802 over the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 197,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

