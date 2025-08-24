Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,029 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.6%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $96.7020 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.93. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

