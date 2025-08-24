Ascent Group LLC Sells 2,776 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,992,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,500.7% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 777,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,598,000 after acquiring an additional 747,171 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,956,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,457,000 after acquiring an additional 742,179 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,706,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,513,000 after acquiring an additional 620,049 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,766,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,913,000 after acquiring an additional 545,724 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $45.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

