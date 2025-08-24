Thematics Asset Management Sells 19,654 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Thematics Asset Management lessened its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,654 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $146.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.10. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.05 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%.Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,054 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $650,464.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,037,033. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $328,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,171.94. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,589 shares of company stock worth $8,926,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.73.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

