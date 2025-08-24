AECOM $ACM Shares Sold by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of AECOM worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in AECOM by 120.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of AECOM by 212.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of AECOM by 37.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Price Performance

AECOM stock opened at $122.8860 on Friday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $124.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $6,348,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACM. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACM

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.