SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Sold by FWG Investments LLC.

FWG Investments LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.6% of FWG Investments LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. FWG Investments LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

