Ascent Group LLC Acquires 1,934 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 53,972 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 358,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 43,947 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE NI opened at $42.8950 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83. NiSource, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.46%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NiSource news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $245,468.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,528.44. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.