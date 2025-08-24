Thematics Asset Management Has $5.66 Million Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Thematics Asset Management reduced its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $2,988,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after buying an additional 62,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,167,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,407,000 after buying an additional 33,230 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLNT has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $126.00 price objective on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $107.5190 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.90. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.77 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.59 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 110.18% and a net margin of 15.11%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

