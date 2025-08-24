FWG Investments LLC. Reduces Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August $FAUG

FWG Investments LLC. lowered its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August comprises about 1.2% of FWG Investments LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. FWG Investments LLC.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAUG. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 11.5%

Shares of FAUG opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $50.0240.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.