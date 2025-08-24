SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF $XLSR Position Lessened by FWG Investments LLC.

FWG Investments LLC. decreased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. FWG Investments LLC. owned 0.09% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLSR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $792.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $57.52.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.