Apexium Financial LP Makes New Investment in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF $VPLS

Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000. Apexium Financial LP owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 1,642.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $77.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average of $77.00. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $79.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.3107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

