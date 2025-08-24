Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.80 and last traded at $41.77, with a volume of 16343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.06.

Strive 500 ETF Stock Up 1.8%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $977.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRV. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

About Strive 500 ETF

The Strive 500 ETF (STRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 500 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 500 largest companies across all sectors in the US equity market. STRV was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Strive.

