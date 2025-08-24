Thematics Asset Management Sells 2,191 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Thematics Asset Management reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 282,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 84,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,607 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.08.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI opened at $139.2960 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.22 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

