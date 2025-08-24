John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.42 and last traded at $30.44, with a volume of 4064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.7%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $248,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

