JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Jfe Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $12.49. JFE shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

JFE Stock Down 4.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.48.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

