Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.05 and last traded at $72.04, with a volume of 168333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.77.
Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.9%
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,582,000.
Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.
