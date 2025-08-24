Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Mitsubishi Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 8195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

Mitsubishi Stock Up 1.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Mitsubishi alerts:

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Mitsubishi had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $29.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.