Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $256.68 and last traded at $256.02, with a volume of 81514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $251.11.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAP. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth $35,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Credicorp by 5,300.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

