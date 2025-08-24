Oak Harvest Investment Services Increases Stake in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,840 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Comcast were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Arete Research raised shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

