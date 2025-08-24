TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 202550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRTX. Wall Street Zen raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $724.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 193.29 and a current ratio of 193.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 147.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 395.6% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

