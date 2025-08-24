Stonepine Capital Management LLC Raises Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $PMVP

Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,378 shares during the quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,282.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 29,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at PMV Pharmaceuticals

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David Henry Mack sold 58,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $61,915.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 536,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,300.98. The trade was a 9.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deepika Jalota sold 33,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $35,048.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 89,959 shares in the company, valued at $95,356.54. The trade was a 26.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,627 shares of company stock worth $121,505 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7%

PMVP stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.52.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.