Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,842 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,652 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.1% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Walmart were worth $14,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,395,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,154 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,641,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,943,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,665,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,843,892 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,696,396,000 after acquiring an additional 233,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.07.
Walmart Stock Down 1.2%
WMT opened at $96.8190 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average is $95.58. The company has a market capitalization of $772.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.66.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,700,258.82. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,412,398 shares in the company, valued at $421,737,000.84. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,841 shares of company stock worth $8,565,205. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Equal Weight ETFs: Hidden Upside in Today’s Market
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Zillow Group Approaching Key Technical Levels: Is It Time to Buy?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- For True Diversification: 3 Stocks You Can Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.