JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.59 and last traded at $72.54, with a volume of 12904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.49.
JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Up 1.4%
The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPEF. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.
About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF
The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
