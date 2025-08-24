JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.59 and last traded at $72.54, with a volume of 12904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.49.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.87.

Get JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPEF. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.