Quantitative Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.0% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,981,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,296,123,000 after purchasing an additional 230,966 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Danaher by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,016,404,000 after purchasing an additional 612,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Danaher by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,800,614,000 after purchasing an additional 194,466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,934,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,821,477,000 after purchasing an additional 992,594 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Danaher by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,677,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,303,163,000 after purchasing an additional 579,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $211.7060 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $279.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.61.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

